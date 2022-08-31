Tipperary Man heavily linked with Laois Senior Hurling Role

Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
Tipperary man Willie Maher has been reported as the lead runner to fill the vacancy left by Chedder Plunket.
The Irish Examiner yesterday reported that Willie Maher is considered a strong candidate to take over as Laois's senior hurling manager.
The 43-year-old was also a selector with Laois Minor Hurling selector Derek McGrath in Waterford in 2014 and brought Cuala to Dublin SHC titles in 2019 and ‘20 has been a coach to Dublin’s minors alongside manager Shay Boland in the late 2000s.
His previous links with Derek McGrath may mean that Derek could form part of his background team given Derek's own knowledge of the Laois Hurling scene through his selector role with the Laois Minors under Declan Qualter.
