Laois TD welcomes news of announcement on housing

A Laois TD says Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien is due to make a welcome announcement in relation to social housing.

Deputy Brian Stanley says the announcement to be made by the Minister for Housing for an increase in the threshold for social/council housing is very welcome.

“This is long overdue and both myself and my Sinn Féin colleagues have raised this over recent years with successive housing Ministers. For too long people who are working and cannot get a mortgage, have been excluded from applying for social housing.”

He claimed that “this has kept low income working families in Private Rented Accommodation (PRA) from applying for housing while paying exorbitant rents.”

“While this will mean an increased number on housing waiting lists, it is still welcome. What it also means is that the Government and county councils have to speed up delivery of social housing,” insisted Deputy Stanley. He said Sinn Fein will be working to ensure this happens.