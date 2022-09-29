Search

29 Sept 2022

"It's all or nothing," says Camross manager ahead of Laois GAA senior hurling final

"It's all or nothing, and winning championships is expected" Camross manager David Cuddy knows expectations are high ahead of Laois senior hurling final

David Cuddy the man in the hot seat of a club where hurling is almost a religion. Credit: Denis Byrne

Reporter:

Tom Gannon

29 Sept 2022 8:23 PM

Camross is back in a senior Laois hurling final for the first time in three years and David Cuddy is the man who has navigated them back to the biggest stage of Laois hurling. 

As Camross sits top of Laois's hurling roll of honor, there is always an expectation within the community to win the hurling championship year in and year out. 

Cuddy told the Leinster Express / Laois Live that he's fully aware of the pressure to win.

“Hurling is a huge part of the whole community here in Camross. Camross has a good record in finals. We won't be found wanting from a motivational side of things. You can't win all the time but in the community as a whole, It's all or nothing, and winning championships is expected. 

Camross were beaten comprehensively by their opponents on Sunday in the group stage. Cuddy is hopeful that his players have learned from that experience.  

“Last time we played Clough Ballacolla, we didn't perform in the first half. We played well in the third quarter and just petered out of it. We were missing three or four lads that day as well. We would have learned from that day and I think we have vastly improved since. 

Camross is known for intense, hard-hitting hurling and they will be hoping on Sunday that this will unsettle the county champions.  

“We pride ourselves on our intensity and hard work, We won't be giving them any easy space or time because if their defense gets space their ability to find their forwards with ease, and at that stage, you're not going to stop Stephen Maher from racking up the scores. They're a good side but we're not going there just to take part," he said.

One of Camross's star players, Zane Keenan, hobbled off the pitch with an injury late in the semi-final, But in one brief definitive statement, Cuddy confirmed that Keenan will be playing on Sunday. 

"That man would want to have lost his foot before he'd miss a county final, he will definitely be playing," concluded Cuddy.

 

