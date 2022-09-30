Clough Ballacolla V Camross: Our preview of the 2023 Laois senior hurling final

The county champions Clough Ballacolla will once again contest the biggest prize in Laois Hurling this coming Sunday. Their opposition will be old foes Camross who have been historically quite successful in the Laois senior hurling championship. They top the roll of honor list with twenty-six titles to their name. It promises to be a very entertaining affair.

Clough Ballacolla has been quite impressive and has never really been tested thus far. They topped their group, which also contained Camross, to automatically reach a semi-final against Castletown. Castletown put up quite a good battle but ultimately Clough Ballacolla had too much for them and ran out of easy winners in the end.



Unlike their opposition, Camross has had to go the long way about getting to this final. They tore Borris in Ossory apart in the quarter-final. Borris in Ossory would have been seen as close to Camross in terms of ability early in the championship. But the 14-point win showed that Camross was much superior. They then went on to shock the county even more by defeating favorites for the championship Rathdowney Errill.

Zane Keenan put in an absolute masterclass of performance that day coming away with a total of thirteen points. It will be a very tight affair. Clough Ballacolla has been very impressive playing free-flowing hurling and looks comfortable tearing apart decent teams. Camross will bring another level of intensity to the game, however. They are renowned for hard battles, hard tackles, and high intensity.



One key matchup that could potentially happen is Ronan Broderick and Zane Keenan. Were unsure whether Ronan will pick up the center-forward as Keenan does tend to play quite close to the opposition goals. Whether or not Broderick will drop back deep to cover Keenan remains to be seen. However, it would be a very interesting battle and could be the deciding factor in the game if it comes to fruition.

Prediction: Clough Ballacolla to edge it by two points