Brennan takes over as Laois Camogie boss

The new Laois Camogie Manager is Noel Brennan who was recently ratified at a County Executive meeting.
Noel comes with a wealth of knowledge & experience having played club & inter county hurling for many years himself.
He has also been involved in the Laois Camogie backroom team during the 2022 season & was the goalkeeping coach for Laois Minor & Intermediate teams.
Laois were relegated back to Junior this season following a loss to Kildare.
Brennan will be hoping his input can bounce the team right back up to intermediate.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.