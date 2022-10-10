Temporary traffic management plans for Laois town

Motorists are being advised of roadworks which are taking place in Ballinamuck
Laois County Council has announced traffic management arrangements for Portarlington.
The temporary traffic management arrangements will see the narrowing of Main Street in Portarlington between Tuesday, October 11 and Wednesday, October 12 from 8am to 6pm.
The road is being narrowed in order to facilitate ESB cable works.
A map of the proposed arrangements is available on Laois County Council’s website.
Any objections or observations can be emailed to: pmcveigh@laoiscoco.ie
dreynolds@laoiscoco.ie or jgriffin@laoiscoco.ie
