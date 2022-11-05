Search

06 Nov 2022

Hungry Portarlington keen to take another step towards Leinster glory

Hungry Portarlington keen to take another step towards Leinster glory

Reporter:

Tom Gannon

05 Nov 2022 8:45 PM

Email:

sport@leinsterexpress.ie

Coming off a hard battle against Castletown two weeks ago, Portarlington faces into their second outing in Leinster this weekend when they face Carlow champions Palatine. 

The two sides are well-matched and have very similar attributes, particularly in their attacking style of play. It promises to be an open high scoring affair. 

Portarlington is strong going forward. And press very high. As shown by Portlaoise in the Laois Semi-final and Castletown in the opening round of Leinster, they can be caught out by a team that put 13/14 men behind the ball and break at speed but they work hard and usually find a way to dig themselves out of them sort of scenarios.

They have two workhorses that are very important to them. Wing forward Rioghan Murphy and Wing Back Paddy O Sullivan. These two players do most of the donkey work for the team. They track back, are very good at interceptions, and pick up the
loose balls and break then at pace and are usually the ones providing the pass for the dangerous forwards.

The two dangerous men that can rack up scores are Colm Murphy and Adam Ryan. Murphy is without a doubt Portarlington's most dangerous forward. He caused havoc against Castletown and notched himself 0-6. Adam Ryan who was man of the match in the county final is in his last year playing for Portarlington as he moved to Sligo. 

Similar to Portarlington, Palatine also has two key forwards that they tend to rely on. Shane O'Neil plays center forward for the Carlow champions. He was the top scorer in the championship scoring a very respectable 26 points. The real dangerous man though is Conor Crowley. The Carlow senior footballer's positioning is top class and he is a fantastic reader of the game. 

Their wingbacks Killian Duff and Ciaran Moran are very attacking-minded. They spend large portions of games in the opponent's half and this can potentially leave the defense vulnerable. This is one area that Martin Murphy and his coaching team will be looking to exploit. 

Overall it will be a fascinating contest but it's hard to imagine this one being a tight game. Given the attacking nature of both teams, it is likely that one team will be more on it and will have a larger portion of the momentum. It is more likely to fall in that regard into Portarlington's favour. The even money that the bookies are offering on Portarlington minus 3 points looks tasty. 

Stars such as Nerney, Purcell, and Barry scoop top honours in announcement of Laois GAA awards

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media