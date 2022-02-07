What is in your horoscope this week - February 7, 2022

These are the horoscopes for week commencing February 7, 2022.

Aquarius 21 January – 19 February

Connecting the dots could help you to understand something about yourself that is important to know. It may be part of your family history, or an event that you’re able to put into perspective. This knowledge might help you to let go of the past and embrace a new beginning. This can be like setting down a burden that you didn’t even know you were carrying. It will feel so good.

Pisces 20 February – 20 March

If you’re heavily involved in your social life, the start of this week could pave the way for new friendships. You may be keen to move in new circles, or to connect with someone who is a breath of fresh air. Should you trust your intuition regarding a key matter? Doing so might ease your path ahead. Finally letting go of a toxic connection can boost morale.

Aries 21 March – 20 April

It’s a week of decisions and choices when new ideas and opportunities are laid out before you, providing a way to move forward and expand your reach. You’re very motivated to achieve your goals and ambitions. An opportunity early on could give you the knowledge you need to step up your efforts. Trusting your instincts is wise, and a game-changer regarding one issue.

Taurus 21 April – 21 May

Excitement at new possibilities could find you eager to take on board a challenge or research a new idea. An opportunity can come out of the blue and you’ll be ready to seize it. Mind, when it comes to career-related matters, you may be more cautious. If something isn’t going as well as hoped, you might be ready to drop it and start again. You deserve a good return for your efforts.

Gemini 22 May – 21 June

It’s a time of powerful insights. A flash of inspiration could change the way you see yourself and your understanding of what makes you tick. Don’t underestimate this, as it might be the key to greater happiness and productivity going forwards. This is also a good time to let go of anything that has caused you angst. Dealing with it so you can make a fresh start will be very healing.

Cancer 22 June – 23 July

Interactions seem uplifting and inspirational. Your connections will provide you with ideas you would never have thought of yourself. A desire to work alongside others, or as part of a team, can enhance your efforts and make this a week of accomplishments, Cancer. One in-depth conversation could be a turning point. It may pave the way for zesty and exciting developments.

Leo 24 July – 23 August

Thoughts of restructuring your routines and taking care of yourself may be uppermost in your mind. Whether you’re looking for better health or more productivity, the current line-up encourages you to look at ways to accomplish this. A brilliant idea could make short work of a project that was dragging on. And you might apply this method to other plans and goals, Leo.

Virgo 24 August – 23 September

Fascinated by something? You may be hot on the trail of an idea or opportunity that could make a positive difference to your life. This is a creative time when you can be keen to express your talents. The Quarter Moon encourages you to make time for activities that might soon play a bigger and more vital part in your life Virgo, and this includes a hobby or a budding romance.

Libra 24 September – 23 October

Help could come out of the blue just when you need it. It may be in the form of a gift or unexpected money that enables you to kickstart a DIY project or pay for a family holiday. You might also discover hidden treasures while decluttering that are worth more than you thought. Need to resolve a family issue? A deep discussion may stir things up and encourage a solution.

Scorpio 24 October – 22 November

Talk about chemistry! You and another could hit it off immediately, and this might result in a collaboration or relationship that is exciting and fulfilling. This week there will be plenty of interaction, and you’ll enjoy bouncing ideas off other people and getting their feedback. Something that someone suggests can have a powerful impact, encouraging new decisions.

Sagittarius 23 November – 21 December

An opportunity to make money could come out of the blue, and be different and very enjoyable. If it’s a temporary contract you may be asked back, and eventually it can be a permanent fixture. One financial issue might need looking into, or perhaps an opportunity for a side hustle requires in-depth research. Either way, giving it your full attention will reward you with results.

Capricorn 22 December – 20 January

You’ll be delighted, as a coincidence could connect you with someone who adds spice to your life. This may be the start of a friendship or romance, or a connection that has creativity at its heart. Money-wise, the Quarter Moon can find you weighing up the pros and cons of an investment. But you’ll also be deeply involved in a decision that might instigate a major change.

Birthday Luck

Monday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! This looks to be a productive year, when taking a small risk and moving out of your comfort zone will pay big dividends. An encounter could be the catalyst to new and wonderful happenings.

Tuesday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! You’ll be ready to break free of a situation that has become too limiting. Knowing what makes you happy and adopting a steady approach to getting there could see you go from strength to strength.

Wednesday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! Connections are important, and networking and socializing may be the key to future opportunities and exciting developments. A creative collaboration could be a real success.

Thursday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! Your curiosity will encourage you to explore new opportunities and ideas. To avoid overwhelm, choose one or two activities that you enjoy and take them to the limit. You may surprise yourself.

Friday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! You’ll be in detective mode, and keen to leave no stone unturned in your determination to solve a problem or get to the heart of a mystery. Trust your instincts, as they won’t let you down.

Saturday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! The happiness and security of family and close ones may be uppermost in your mind. This year you’ll be ready to go the extra mile to heal conflicts and encourage nurturing relationships and friendships.

Sunday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! Keep your feet on the ground, as you could get carried away with impractical schemes and ideas. It’s a year when compassion for others could lead you to make small sacrifices to support their needs.