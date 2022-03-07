What is in your horoscope this week - March 7, 2022

These are the horoscopes for week commencing March 7, 2022.

Aquarius 21 January – 19 February

As Mercury moves into your money zone, its presence can inspire you to rethink your budget and perhaps make a few other tweaks that could reduce expenses. There’s also the chance of an opportunity that’s too good to miss. Considering purchasing a big-ticket item? Keep receipts if you’re buying it over the weekend. You may think you’re getting a bargain, but are you?

Pisces 20 February – 20 March

You’ll be more inclined to speak out on matters that you’ve been reflecting on during the past weeks. Mercury’s move into your sign suggests you’ll be sharper and more observant, and inclined to share your opinions. Things may not be so clear-cut over the weekend, as the Sun in your sign aligns with Neptune. This isn’t a good time to make decisions. Next week is better.

Aries 21 March – 20 April

Lovely Venus and dynamic Mars continue to walk in step, which could find you drawn to someone who is interested in the same things as you. It might lead to a developing romance or a supportive friendship. There are dreamier vibes ongoing as Mercury hikes into Pisces and the Sun aligns with Neptune. Pay attention to your dreams and indulge your creative side.

Taurus 21 April – 21 May

Your social life seems to be at a peak with the Sun making a lingering tie to Jupiter and inquisitive Mercury moving into Pisces. You’ll be keen to connect with others and make the most of opportunities that arise from this. Mind, a dreamy aspect suggests your perspective on something could be distorted. Don’t agree to anything until you have investigated further.

Gemini 22 May – 21 June

As Mercury moves into a highflying zone you may become curious about fast-tracking your goals and other plans. If you can get organised, there might be a way to hurry things up, although the details shouldn’t be compromised. The weekend could find you dreaming big dreams. They may be very inspiring, but will they work? Some feedback might be enlightening.

Cancer 22 June – 23 July

Your attention may be drawn to spiritual, philosophical and metaphysical ideas as Mercury moves into your sector of exploration. Looking for a way to improve your life? You may want to connect with a teacher, mentor or life coach who could help you see the bigger picture and overcome your limitations. A hazy Sun/Neptune merger might muddy the waters, so go easy!

Leo 24 July – 23 August

This may not be the best week to close deals or sign contracts that involve a lot of money. If you have no option then it’s worth taking extra time to make sure everything is in order. With the potential for facts to be twisted and things not to go as planned, you’ll need to be prepared for every eventuality. It’s also possible that an encounter could have a mesmerising effect on you.

Virgo 24 August – 23 September

For much of the week interactions with others look to be positive, with the potential for a golden opportunity to come your way. As Mercury enters Pisces midweek, you’ll find it easy to share your feelings with those that matter. The weekend has a mixed quality as the Sun aligns with Neptune. Should you trust someone or not? Take things slowly if you’re not sure.

Libra 24 September – 23 October

Get organised at the start of the week and you’ll be fairly satisfied with your progress. If you decide to go with the flow, you won’t push yourself and can end up behind schedule. There could be mixed messages over the weekend, which might lead to broken promises or disappointment. As this is likely down to a misunderstanding, try not to take it personally.

Scorpio 24 October – 22 November

Creativity and romance continue to be high on the agenda, Scorpio. If you’ve taken advantage of some superb influences to showcase your art or other skills, then opportunities may already be rolling in. A romantic relationship might also be showing signs of developing further. An encounter over the weekend, though, needs a careful touch. Don’t believe everything you hear.

Sagittarius 23 November – 21 December

As Mercury moves into your home and family sector, this could be an opportunity to get organised. If you’ve found it hard to keep up with household tasks and chores, the influence of this lively planet can assist you in making a plan that helps you stay on track. Having people over this weekend? It might be an interesting occasion, but something may not be as it seems.

Capricorn 22 December – 20 January

Have something to talk over? It’d be better to tackle this earlier rather than later. Holding important conversations at this time can see you making progress and getting to grips with issues that need in-depth discussion. Go easy over the weekend, as a confusing Sun/Neptune link could distort your perspective. Need to make a decision? Leave it until the following week.

Birthday Luck

Monday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! There are some fantastic opportunities out there, you just need to claim them and go after them. Avoid drifting and dreaming as once you come to a decision you’ll have the power to make it a reality.

Tuesday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! You’ll find it easy to attract whatever you want if you’re willing to think out of the box. And connecting with like-minded people could assist you in getting it sooner than you thought possible.

Wednesday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! Your intuition will be spot-on and worth paying attention to. You may get a hunch to do something that you would really enjoy. Don’t dismiss it. Going for it could be a game-changer.

Thursday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! You may be tempted to go with the flow, but it’s worth planning out your year as you want it to be. Choose your goals from the perspective of what would make you happy. Then you can’t go wrong.

Friday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! Getting your place exactly as you want it could be your project for this year. Whether it’s purely cosmetic or something more structural, you’ll enjoy making it a haven where others feel right at home.

Saturday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! Family news could bring you happiness and pleasure. You’ll enjoy spending time with those you’re closest to. Solo? A romance could pave the way for travel and other exciting adventures.

Sunday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! You’ll be very aware of what others need to make them happy. You’ll even be prepared to sacrifice your time to help them out. Don’t put your own needs and goals on the back burner though.