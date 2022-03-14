What is in your horoscope this week - March 14, 2022

These are the horoscopes for week commencing March 14, 2022.

Aquarius 21 January – 19 February

Your decisions may be influenced by the Full Moon in Virgo, especially those linked to finances and other resources. The days ahead encourage you to set your priorities, especially if you have bills or other expenses that need taking care of. Treating yourself to some pampering could do you the world of good. Eager to connect? The Aries Sun adds sparkle to social events.

Pisces 20 February – 20 March

Feelings around a relationship may peak this week, with a Full Moon bringing them out into the open. If you were uncertain about someone’s motives, the days ahead will bring clarity. You could turn to a friend to get some advice, or your sixth sense might alert you to what is going on. You’ll soon know where you stand. Finances become a hot topic too, Pisces.

Aries 21 March – 20 April

You may start the week wondering about your options or about an issue, but the powerful Full Moon in Virgo a few days later can give you a deeper understanding of what’s happening and what you need to do next. Something could shift, leaving space for new developments. When the Sun enters your sign over the weekend, it’s time to interact with the world on your terms.

Taurus 21 April – 21 May

You may go into something with your eyes closed and hoping for the best, but by the end of the week you’ll have a different and more empowered perspective. The Virgo Full Moon can highlight the details, and its link to Pluto suggests you’ll be ready to go ahead as long as you stand to gain. From the weekend you’re entering a phase where quiet reflection could be key.

Gemini 22 May – 21 June

Looking for new ideas to help you with a goal or job? Mercury’s positive link suggests they’ll show up out of the blue. Be ready to take notes, as one of them could be a game-changer. How is your work/life balance? If you have big plans then the Full Moon encourages you not to overdo it. Factor in some rest time. From the weekend, your social life can perk up considerably.

Cancer 22 June – 23 July

Have your eye on an opportunity? You may be filled with doubt about whether you can cope. This week’s Full Moon inspires you to talk to others and get some vital feedback. Their encouragement might be exactly what you need to have a go. Soon you’ll be going from strength to strength. Ambitions, career and goals will be back on the radar from this weekend.

Leo 24 July – 23 August

In demand? It certainly seems like it. Venus and Mars in Aquarius suggest you’re popular and that others enjoy dealing with you and being around you, so make the most of it. A powerful lunation lights up your financial sector, meaning you may be tempted to splurge. Investing it in something that will bring a good return might be wiser. Ready for new adventures? Step this way!

Virgo 24 August – 23 September

Liaising with others can put you on the receiving end of some wonderful opportunities. And with a Full Moon in your sign, one offer could stand out from the rest. There is potential for a collaboration that might work out well, or a budding romance that begins on a passionate note. From Sunday, the Sun in your sector of transformation may be a call to embrace change.

Libra 24 September – 23 October

Get organized and you’ll go far this week. You could miss out though if you don’t take the time to create a plan or set out the steps to accomplish your main goal. A powerful lunar phase encourages you to take a step back so you can see the bigger picture and get a sense of the best way to proceed. Trust your instincts as they might help you bypass any early glitches, Libra.

Scorpio 24 October – 22 November

You may be on the verge of something that you’ve pondered for some time. Someone might have words of encouragement that spur you on and get you excited. The weekend’s Full Moon can be a call to tie up loose ends and put your creative imagination to work on this matter. Once the Sun eases into Aries this weekend, you’ll be ready to set a schedule and begin.

Sagittarius 23 November – 21 December

Keen to get your message across, or to make a valuable connection? Mars and Venus suggest you can be charming, persuasive and persistent. Want to know how others perceive you? The Full Moon in your sector of reputation could give you a clue. In addition, by being accepting of yourself, others will jump to support you. This Sunday, your leisure plans will take off.

Capricorn 22 December – 20 January

A vague idea could swiftly turn into a strategic plan that has all the hallmarks of success. The Full Moon in Virgo encourages you to study it in some depth, not just the details, but how you feel about it. If you’re enthusiastic, it’s a sure sign you’re on the right track. The Sun enters Aries and your home zone later this week, so be sure to take time out for self-care.

Birthday Luck

Monday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! Your charisma will get you places. Have big dreams? Invite others on board and your plans could fall into place almost magically. A relationship could experience a resurgence of passion.

Tuesday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! Your abilities as a leader and organizer will be in demand, and your skill at overseeing a big project could bring fresh opportunities that you’ll relish. This isn’t the time to doubt yourself.

Wednesday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! Have a lot you want to accomplish? Don’t give yourself too much to do. Prioritize your goals and allow plenty of time for relaxation and self-care. More pressure means less work done.

Thursday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! This is the year that one brilliant idea could be a roaring success if you follow it through. You’ll solve lingering problems and smash through obstacles due to your insightful thinking.

Friday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! You’ll be ready to make deep-seated changes that could have a positive impact on your life. The results can be nothing short of astonishing. You’re so ready for this, making for a smooth transition.

Saturday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! Fresh company and stimulating relationships will brighten the year ahead. You’ll be drawn to people who bring out the best in you. Avoid impulsive financial decisions and you’ll do well.

Sunday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! This year highlights your courageous and pioneering side. Facing a challenge? You’ll be in your element and will easily overcome it. Showcase your amazing talents and sparkling opportunities will be yours.