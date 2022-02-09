Search

09 Feb 2022

Top tips and analysis ahead of Thursday's card at Thurles

Top tips and analysis ahead of Thursday's card at Thurles

Thurles Races - PIC: Sportsfile

Reporter:

Reporter

09 Feb 2022 4:26 PM

Thurles stages a seven-race National Hunt card on Thursday, with 100 horses declared and a total of €47,400 in winning prize money.

The first race gets underway at 1.45pm with racing concluding at 5pm - you can find all the latest odds at MyBettingSites.co.uk.

The current going is Good to Yielding on the Chase course and Yielding on the Hurdles course - with an extra 5-10mm of rain forecast and a mainly dry outlook thereafter.

Just four have been declared for the feature race of the afternoon - the Rated Novice Hurdle over two and a half-miles at 3.30pm.

The Gordon Elliott-trained Ash Tree Meadow finished third to subsequent Grade One winning hurdler Sir Gerhard over two miles on his penultimate start, before impressively landing a two and a half-mile maiden at Navan last time out. He sets the clear standard but has to give 8lb to his rivals.

The Little Yank was outclassed in the Grade Two Moscow Flyer Hurdle at Punchestown, but massively outran his odds in a competitive handicap at the Dublin Racing Festival and receives a nice chunk of weight from his main rival. He makes a quick turnaround here for John Ryan. Il Courra and Ferdia complete the four runners.

In the opening race of the day, a Beginners Chase over two miles, €280,000 purchase Gentleman De Mee lines up for Willie Mullins. He should prove tough to beat in this contest having finished behind the likes of Ferny Hollow and Haut En Couleurs so far this season.

His main rival will be Embrun Mitja - for Rachael Blackmore and Henry de Bromhead - in a battle between high profile owners JP McManus and Gigginstown House Stud. The eight-year-old looked in need of the experience on his chasing debut at Fairyhouse in November, before posting an improved effort when second to the classy Capodanno in a competitive contest at Naas in December. The drop back down in trip here also looks to be in his favour.

Another interesting race on the card is the thurles.ie Maiden Hurdle at 2.55pm over two miles. Adamantly Chosen’s form behind Gringo D’aubrelle at Fairyhouse in November, has worked out nicely and he has a great opportunity to get his head in front at the third time of asking over the smaller obstacles. Jessica Harrington’s Barbados has run to a decent level on the Flat and finished behind My Mate Mozzie on his sole start over hurdles. There was no shame in Bugs Moran’s fourth-placed effort behind State Man at Limerick earlier this month and he also cannot be ruled out.

Elsewhere, the final race of the afternoon, the Bumper at 5.00pm looks another interesting event. £240,000 purchase O’Moore Park is a son of leading National Hunt sire Walk In The Park and he looks a leading player for Willie Mullins and Rich Ricci – the pair enjoyed Grade One glory with Triumph Hurdle hope Vauban at the Dublin Racing Festival. Mullins has two other runners in the race Data Breach and debutant Sky Sprinter.

Gordon Elliott has two newcomers in the race courtesy of €35,000 purchase Curley Finger and I Am Fortunata who is related to a number of winners.

Thurles Selections 

1.45pm Gentleman De Mee
2.20xpm Nelly’s Money
2.55pm Adamantly Chosen
3.30pm Ash Tree Meadow
4.00pm Falcon Eight
4.30pm Shean Glory
5.00pm O’Moore Park

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media