RACING: Top horse racing tips for Wednesday's card at Punchestown

Punchestown stages an eight-race National Hunt card on Wednesday with 113 horses declared and over €100,000 prize money on offer.

The first race gets underway at 1pm, with the last due off at 5pm - find all the latest tips and odds at MyBettingSites.

With the going currently heavy, and parts of the track waterlogged, the meeting will have to survive a 7.30am inspection on race day.

Opening the card at 1pm is the Grade Three Quevega Mares Hurdle - a field of six have been declared for the extended two-and-a-half mile trip.

Smart juvenile hurdler, Burning Victory, has put in some decent displays on the flat since her Triumph Hurdle success in 2020 and was only beaten by Klassical Dream and Flooring Porter in a Grade One at Leopardstown over Christmas. Queens Brook has yet to finish outside the top three since beginning her hurdling career and has looked best since upped in trip. Dysart Diamond won a Listed race on her penultimate start and found herself in a tough race over Christmas. Gauloise showed up well at the back end of last season, finishing a half-length second in a Grade One, before winning a Listed contest. She may well have needed the run at Sandown last month and can be forgiven for finishing a tailed-off last. The Getaway Star and No Memory complete the sextet.

Nine are declared to run in the 2.40pm extended three-mile Handicap Hurdle, including a very recent course and distance winner.

Young Dev came from well off the pace to win here just over a week ago and will once again be steered by the in-form 7lb claimer Mark McDonagh - with all of his five career wins to date having come on ground with heavy in the description. Another last-time winner due to line up is Wall Of Fame - who also stayed on well to win on soft ground. He has improved with each run over hurdles and looks as though the testing conditions will suit. My Immortal showed plenty of promise when winning a Maiden at Kilbeggan back in August but has was pulled up in a Point-To-Point on his only start on heavy ground. Motown Maggie stayed on well over two-an-a-half miles at Ayr last month, and shaped as though this longer trip will suit. Robyndeglory looks best of the rest.

The Bumper (5pm) features plenty of unraced candidates, but the pick of the bunch has to be €60,000 purchase Imagine, who is related to plenty of useful runners in France. Being in the hands of Gordon Elliott, and with top amateur Jamie Codd in the saddle, can only be further positives.

Punchestown Selections

1.00pm Queens Brook

1.35pm Reserve Judgement

2.05pm Ramillies

2.40pm Young Dev

3.15pm Our Miss Power

3.50pm Fox Le Bel

4.25pm Springfield Lodge

5.00pm Imagine