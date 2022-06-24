Common Practice takes Apprentice Derby win at the Curragh for Joseph O'Brien

DNG Apprentice Derby winning owner JP McManus and winning trainer Joseph O'Brien, Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile
Common Practice won a thrilling finish to claim the DNG Apprentice Derby for trainer Joseph O'Brien in the colours of JP McManus. The winning jockey Dylan Browne McMonagle fought hard to hold off Alma Libre and Tudor City who fought the eventual victory right to the line.
The three-year old was 3-1 favourite and had to show every bit of class to make it a second O'Brien trained winner of the day following Aidan's win with Never Ending Story in the Westgrove Hotel Irish EBF Fillies Maiden earlier today.
