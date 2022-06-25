Westover wins the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby for Ralph Beckett

Westover, with Colin Keane up, on their way to winning the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby during the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby Festival at The Curragh Racecourse in Kildare. Photo by Matt Browne
Westover has won the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby for Ralph Beckett ridden by Champion jockey Colin Keane. The winning margin was a dominant seven lengths.
Much to the delight of many punters on the day but it was a big disappointment for all those who placed their faith in Aidan O'Brien's filly Tuesday who had a race to forget finishing outside the places.
