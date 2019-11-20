Hero firefighters male and female needed in Laois

Do you know anyone who would be perfect as a firefighter?

Laois Fire Service is recruiting for four positions around the county.

They need a Retained Firefighter for Rathdowney, for Durrow, for Abbeyleix and for Portarlington.

"You must either live and work within 5 minutes of one of our fire stations, in order that you can attend quickly in the event of an emergency call-out. Because you will be ‘on call’, you must be flexible and available at short notice. You must also be available to attend weekly training sessions," Laois County Council states on their Fire & Rescue Recruitment webpage.

"Your personal qualities are important to us. We are looking for enthusiastic men and women from all walks of life, with the common sense, compassion, tact and demeanour to deal with physically and emotionally demanding situations. You will also need the ability to work as part of a team," the council says.

Applicants must be over 18 and under 55, with a good standard of health and physical fitness.

"The physical requirements of the selection process are fairly demanding," the council says.

This video outlines the physical selection test for retained firefighters.

Applications, on the official application form, must be received by post not later than 4pm on Friday December 6 2019