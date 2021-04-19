JOB ALERT: Glanbia CountryLife are recruiting Horticulturists in Laois

Glanbia are looking for experienced Horticulturists to join their CountryLife teams in Monasterevan, Mountmellick and Castlecomer.

As a valued member of the team you will be essential to the success of our branch by providing customers with a first class experience, working alongside the Garden Centre Manager and Branch Manager in the running of our busy garden centres.

We are seeking online applications only from highly driven and self-motivated individuals who fulfill the following requirements:

A Qualification in Horticulture

Minimum 1-2 years relevant retail Garden Centre experience

Knowledge and interest in the retail gardening industry

Excellent planning and organisational skills with the ability to prioritize

A friendly outgoing personality, excellent customer service skills and ambition to deliver beyond customers’ expectation

For more details on these roles, and to apply, please visit the Careers section of www.glanbiaireland.com/careers and search for jobs: Horticulturist.

All applications are treated in confidence.