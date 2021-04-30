JOBS ALERT: Midland Grass Machinery in Laois is recruiting

Midland Grass Machinery is currently looking to employ a machine operative

The ideal candidate will be working from our base at Attanagh, Co. Laois.

Essential Requirements;

Must be a fully qualified fitter/mechanic.

Full clean driving licence.

Knowledge of 12-volt electrics a distinct advantage.

Display an ability to work to a high standard.

Abrasive wheel training would be a distinct advantage.

Interested applicants should forward a CV to midlandgrassmachinery@gmail. com

The closing date for applications is the 7th May 2021