JOBS ALERT: Midland Grass Machinery in Laois is recruiting

Vacancy at Midland Grass Machinery

Midland Grass Machinery is currently looking to employ a machine operative

The ideal candidate will be working from our base at Attanagh, Co. Laois.

Essential Requirements;

  • Must be a fully qualified fitter/mechanic.
  • Full clean driving licence. 
  • Knowledge of 12-volt electrics a distinct advantage. 
  • Display an ability to work to a high standard.
  • Abrasive wheel training would be a distinct advantage. 

Interested applicants should forward a CV to midlandgrassmachinery@gmail. com 

The closing date for applications is the 7th May 2021