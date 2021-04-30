Sponsored Content
JOBS ALERT: Midland Grass Machinery in Laois is recruiting
Vacancy at Midland Grass Machinery
Midland Grass Machinery is currently looking to employ a machine operative
The ideal candidate will be working from our base at Attanagh, Co. Laois.
Essential Requirements;
- Must be a fully qualified fitter/mechanic.
- Full clean driving licence.
- Knowledge of 12-volt electrics a distinct advantage.
- Display an ability to work to a high standard.
- Abrasive wheel training would be a distinct advantage.
Interested applicants should forward a CV to midlandgrassmachinery@gmail. com
The closing date for applications is the 7th May 2021
