JOBS ALERT: County council near Laois hiring for positions

County Council hiring
Offaly County Council is seeking applications from suitably qualified people for the following positions.
It is seeking applications for the post of General Services Supervisor and for the post of Litter Warden.
The salary for the post of General Services Supervisor will be between €756.84 and €902.91 per week and the post of Litter Warden will be paid between €635.26 and €665.18 per week.
More information, including application forms are available from The Human Resources Section, Offaly County Council, Aras and Chontae, Tullamore, by calling 057 93 57422 or can be downloaded from www.offaly.ie/jobs
Closing date for applications in Thursday, July 15 at 4pm
More News
That sinking feeling! Motorist left high and dry after being stopped by gardai FILE PHOTO / AN GARDA SIOCHANA
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.