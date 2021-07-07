JOBS ALERT: County council near Laois hiring for positions

jobs

County Council hiring

Reporter:

Leinster Express Reporter

Offaly County Council is seeking applications from suitably qualified people for the following positions. 

It is seeking applications for the post of General Services Supervisor and for the post of Litter Warden.

The salary for the post of General Services Supervisor will be between €756.84 and €902.91 per week and the post of Litter Warden will be paid between €635.26 and €665.18 per week.

More information, including application forms are available from The Human Resources Section, Offaly County Council, Aras and Chontae, Tullamore, by calling 057 93 57422 or can be downloaded from www.offaly.ie/jobs

Closing date for applications in Thursday, July 15 at 4pm

No Covid-19 bonus for Laois health workers on the pandemic battle frontline

Unions trying to make the case to HSE for its healthcare members

Any chance of the weather picking up again? Met Éireann has the latest forecast

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie