JOB OPPORTUNITY: Pig stockperson required in the Midlands area

A position exists for an all-round experienced, enthusiastic pig stockperson to join a team in running a unit in the Midlands area.
Please apply to: 086 1954744
Ideally the person will have experience in pig husbandry skills or will be willing to learn these skills to rear pigs to the highest welfare standards and achieve key performance targets.
Training will be made available as required.
Work hours are fixed in a highly routine environment and week end work is required.
On offer is a competitive pay rate with opportunities to progress will be available to the correct candidate.
The position is for an integrated unit on the Laois/Offaly border.
