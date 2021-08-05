JOB OPPORTUNITY: HGV Drivers required

We are currently seeking HGV Drivers for the Leinster area to join the Laois Scaffolding team.
The Applicant must have the following:
- Up-to-date CPC's
- A Drivers Card
- A Full CE Drivers License
Full time, long term positions available for successful applicants.
Please email your CV / any queries to n.hanlon@laoisscaffolding.ie
