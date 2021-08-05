JOB OPPORTUNITIES: Spray Painter and Heavy Vehicle Mechanic sought

SPRAY PAINTER
Experienced spray painter required for busy workshop in the Laois area.
Must be qualified or have a minimum of 3 years apprenticeship obtained. Must display competence and strong organisational skills. Must be fluent in English. Experience of heavy vehicle painting essential.
Forward your CV to info@cvrc.ie or contact 087 2654345. Immediate start.
HEAVY VEHICLE MECHANIC
Experienced heavy vehicle mechanic required for busy workshop in the Laois area.
Must be qualified or have a minimum of 3 years apprenticeship obtained. Must be fluent in English. Competence and strong organisational skills essential.
Forward your CV to info@cvrc.ie or contact 087 2654345. Immediate start.
