JOB OPPORTUNITIES: Ardmac is recruiting for a number of positions

Ardmac is an international construction specialist delivering complex high-value workspaces and technical environments.
Due to continued growth, we have vacancies for the following positions for a semi-conductor project in Leixlip, Co. Kildare.
- General Operatives
- Joiners
- Carpenters
Experience working on Fit Out or Cleanrooms is advantageous.
Safe Pass required. IPAF training is beneficial.
Attractive working conditions and competitive packages are available.
Apply now to careers@ardmac.com
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.