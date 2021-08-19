19/08/2021



JOBS ALERT: Midland Steel is recruiting



Express Reporter



news@leinsterexpress.ie

Midland Steel are interested in recruiting a commercially savvy, experienced and ambitious SHEQ manager, experienced in lean, quality control, environmental, health & safety and sustainability to further improve and develop this high performing function and to bring further value, to ensure Group Operations meet the highest SHEQ standards and regulations.

The candidate will be a self-starter who has the drive, determination and capability to maintain and improve our SHEQ systems. They must act as a role model for the Company in ensuring that the highest standard of SHEQ is implemented throughout.

Please reply with CV to awoods@midlandsteelsupplies.ie

