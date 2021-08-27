Extra Laois CE and Tús schemes places get nod

Minister of State at the Department of Finance and Fianna Fáil TD for Laois, Seán Fleming has today welcomed the announcement of an additional 17 places on Community Employment (CE) and Tús schemes in Laois.

The news came as part of a nationwide announcement of over 2,600 additional places made last week.

The Abbeyleix Parish Development company is getting 10 places while the Durrow Community Services Company is getting two places. Laois Partnership will have five new places.

Minister Fleming commented on the new places.

“This announcement of 17 additional places for Laois reflects a key commitment in Pathways to Work – the Government’s ambitious new employment services strategy. Community Employment and Tús schemes provide a vast range of work experience, skills development and mentoring for people who are long-term unemployed.

“As we emerge from this Pandemic, supporting our citizens who find themselves out of work will be vitally important going forward. I am really pleased to see these additional places announced for Laois, which I know will be of huge benefit to many people and their communities,” he said.

Community Employment and Tús schemes are employment support measures for long-term unemployed people and other people in receipt of long-term payments from the Department of Social Protection.

The schemes employ participants to deliver a range of services to local communities throughout the country.

These include local amenities management, environmental projects, arts and culture, sports, childcare, Tidy Towns, health-related services, meals on wheels and drug rehabilitation schemes.

As well as contributing to the delivery of local services, the participants develop a range of occupational skills and work experience that help to improve their own prospects of securing full-time employment.

The allocation of the additional places stems from a key commitment in Pathways to Work for the provision of 3,000 additional places on the CE and Tús employment support schemes for people who are unemployed for twelve months or more, including time spent on the Pandemic unemployment payment (PUP).

This is the first step in allocating these additional places.

In early summer, the Department invited CE sponsoring authorities and Tús implementing bodies to submit expressions of interest that would provide employment support opportunities for such placements.

Following the initial ‘expression of interest’ process, the Department invited applications for the additional placements which, in partnership with Pobal, were assessed with those meeting key criteria approved for additional places.