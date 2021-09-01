JOB OPPORTUNITY: Carpenters and Skilled Labourers sought

Heffernan Construction are seeking Carpenters and Skilled Labourers.
Applicants must have Safe Pass, Manual Handling and own transport essential.
If they could send their CV to safety@heffernanconstruction.ie
More News
At the launch of the book in Ballyquaid were Liam Doran Roscrea, Fr Bobby Fletcher PP New Inn Co Tipperary, John Phelan, Brid Phelan, Niamh Phelan, Cillian Phelan, Finnán Jack Phelan, Mags Byrne, Wexf
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.