21/09/2021

Santa Claus is hiring Elves in Laois and is interviewing on zoom

Santa arriving for the turning on of the Downtown Portlaoise Christmas Lights on Main Street Portlaoise. Picture: Alf Harvey.

Conor Ganly

Santa worked through Covid-19 but the restrictions meant parents in Laois and around the world couldn't bring the kids to meet him in the run up to Christmas 2020.

However, with the Covid-19 curbs eased, the man in the red suit will be making a welcome return to shops all around Ireland.

While Santa's elves are busy in the North Pole he needs some extra help in towns and cities where children can meet him in person.

The Santa Experience is seeking Christmas Elves to help bring the North Pole alive in Dunnes Stores at The Kyle Centre in Portlaoise.

Applicant will be in a full elf costume and will entertain children and their families in the queue and on their way to Santa's House. Christmas Elves will also assist Santa in his house.

Santa says you must be enthusiastic, have a cheery and bright disposition, experience with children and the public, and a colourful imagination!

Elves will be needed from November 19 to December 23.

Santa says applicants who are interested will be prompted to schedule a Zoom interview after submitting their applications. Anyone interested can contact Santa here.

