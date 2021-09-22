JOB OPPORTUNITIES: DCC Design are hiring for a number of positions

DDC Design is looking for Staff for the following positions:
1. Cabinet Makers
Cabinet Makers with 5 years experience in environment for a company based in Rathcoole, Co.Dublin.
Must have excellent cabinet making skills, Good knowledge of edge banders, panel saw, hand routers and hand tools.
Experience managing and fitting on site. Coordinate with sales and the installation teams to make sure that targets are met. Promote an approach to quality. Good communication skills.
Must be very well organised
Knowledge and skill levels required
Strong interpersonal skills, Trade carpentry skills essential . Flexibility and be able to make decisions quickly. Full driving licence, Minimum 3 years’ experience in High end Retail fit out or similar discipline.
Qualified cabinet maker. Valid manual Handling and Safe Pass certs
2. Shopfitters / installers
The position will include the following tasks:
Installing / fitting out High End retail
Liaising with manufacturing / design teams
Knowledge and skill levels required
Qualified Position
Minimum 5 years experience essential
Ideally qualified cabinet maker.
Good knowledge of edge banders, panel saw, hand routers and hand tools.
Must have experience in retail fit-outs essential
Valid manual Handling and Safe Pass certs required.
Completed level 6 advanced cert in carpentry and joinery or similar
High level of self-organisation
Ability to work to deadlines
Hands on, flexible approach to work
Quick-learner and close attention to detail.
Good communication skills
Drivers licence / safe pass essential
Please email cover letter stating your preferred roll and CV to info@ddcshopfit.ie
