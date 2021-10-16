Lots of employment help at threatened Laois Offaly Jobs Club

A Laois Offaly employment service which is under threat from a change in Government policy is reaching out to the local community to let them know what services they have available - free of charge.

The Portarlington Jobs Club says it offers the following services:

CV Preparation and Design

Cover Letters and Application Forms-

Interview Preparation

one to one, panel, behavioural competency and group interview situations.

IT Support.

How to carry out job searches.

Loading CV's to job search sites

Creating an email account, MS Word etc.

Self Confidence Support

Help is available to deal with any anxiety you may have with regard to returning to workplace, interviews etc.

The Club says they can also connect you with case workers from DSP if you need to get information on grants, self employment, education, further training etc.

All you have to do is call : 0578640125. Email: info@portarlingtonjobclub.ie or visit their website at: www.portarlingtonjobclub.ie

SIPTU is running a national campaign to reverse a proposal which could see the services closed.

“SIPTU launched the ‘Our Community is Not for Sale’ campaign to oppose the privatisation of these community services. The campaign has received widespread support that clearly indicates that clients and the general public do not support the privatisation of these services,” says the trade union.

This followed tenders offered by a Government Department for the rollout of a new model of contracted public employment. service