Search

16/10/2021

Lots of employment help at threatened Laois Offaly Jobs Club

Legal Secretary/Receptionist required for busy solicitors’ practice in Dundalk

Portarlington Jobs club

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

A Laois Offaly employment service which is under threat from a change in Government policy is reaching out to the local community to let them know what services they have available - free of charge.

The Portarlington Jobs Club says it offers the following services:

  • CV Preparation and Design
  • Cover Letters and Application Forms-
  • Interview Preparation
  • one to one, panel, behavioural competency and group interview situations.
  • IT Support.
  • How to carry out job searches.
  • Loading CV's to job search sites
  • Creating an email account, MS Word etc.
  • Self Confidence Support
  • Help is available to deal with any anxiety you may have with regard to returning to workplace, interviews etc.

The Club says they can also connect you with case workers from DSP if you need to get information on grants, self employment, education, further training etc.

All you have to do is call : 0578640125. Email: info@portarlingtonjobclub.ie or visit their website at: www.portarlingtonjobclub.ie

SIPTU is running a national campaign to reverse a proposal which could see the services closed. 

“SIPTU launched the ‘Our Community is Not for Sale’ campaign to oppose the privatisation of these community services. The campaign has received widespread support that clearly indicates that clients and the general public do not support the privatisation of these services,” says the trade union.

This followed tenders offered by a Government Department for the rollout of a new model of contracted public employment. service

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media