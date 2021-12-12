Privatising local jobs services through €250 m JobPath 'disastrous' says Laois Offaly TD

The JobPath scheme that has cost €250 million has failed disastrously because less then 10% of people who went through the scheme have been employed, acording to Laois Offaly TD.

Sinn Féin's Brian Stanley has said that the Dáil Public Accounts Committee report on JobPath proves that privatisation of community employment services undermines their quality.

A statement said the all-party report concludes that the JobPath model has failed to deliver sustainable, quality employment for jobseekers and has not delivered value for money for the taxpayer.

Dep Stanley is chairman of the committee.

“It is clear that the decision by Fine Gael and Labour to privatise local employment services through JobPath has been a disaster. This approach has only served to hollow out services and undermines the quality of supports for people who need the services.

“The Public Accounts Committee’s report is very clear on the poor record of JobPath. 283,826 people used the service, with only 22,000 securing a sustainable job. That is a success rate of just 7.7%. In total, €247m was spent on JobPath, which means each job sourced cost the state €11,227.

“Beyond the numbers, we also must not forget the human impact of people feeling forced to take up jobs in sectors that were totally unsuitable for them, just to meet the JobPath system’s requirements.

“We must learn from the failure of JobPath and ensure that future attempts to privatise our community employment services do not go ahead. Our communities deserve better than these flawed, box ticking exercises. Lessons must be learnt from this disastrous scheme,” concluded the TD.

The Government says JobPath is an approach to employment activation which caters mainly for people who are long-term unemployed to assist them to secure and sustain full-time paid employment or self-employment.

Following the completion of a public procurement process, contracts to deliver JobPath were signed with two companies.

The Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection selects jobseekers on a random basis for referral to JobPath.