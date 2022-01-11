Midlands job growth welcomed in Laois

Employment grew by 4% in the Midlands in 2021 for Irish companies supported by Enterprise Ireland (EI), according to Laois/Offaly Fine Gael TD Charlie Flanagan who wants to see the trend continuing.

Deputy Flanagan said the growth in Laois, Offaly, Longford and Westmeath was part of a year of record jobs growth for EI companies who are connected to markets all over the world.

The 4% increase in Laois and the other Midlands represented an 11,416 increase according to figures provided by Dep Flanagan.

Dublin enjoyed the biggest number of new jobs created at 66,704 - a 7% rise. With 14,668 new jobs, the West had the 9% rise the biggest rate of growth. 68% of job gains were outside the Dublin region last year.

“My colleague Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Leo Varadkar, TD has confirmed that nationally, net jobs created in companies supported by Enterprise Ireland increased by 11,911 in 2021, the highest jobs gain in a single year.

“Last year €61.6m in funding was approved nationally for 341 Covid-19 impacted companies in 2021. Employment increased across all economic sectors, with particularly strong jobs growth reported in life sciences (14%), business services (12%) and digital technology (10%).

“Employment growth under Fine Gael in government has consistently prioritised regional success, and these figures today show that 68% of new jobs were created outside of Dublin.

“I want to see the Midlands region and particularly Laois and Offaly continue to benefit from employment growth and a new Enterprise Ireland plan will be key to that. The new three-year strategy for Irish business has an ambition to create 45,000 new jobs by 2024 and increase exports to €30 billion," he said.

Dep Flanagan said Enterprise Ireland is very clear that the new strategy will support the Government’s National Economic Plan which has a strong focus on creating more and better jobs, and in ensuring that job creation occurs throughout the country.

“They will work closely with our Local Enterprise Offices, ensuring a flexible service to help companies recover from the effects of the pandemic.

“The focus now is on restoring the jobs lost in the pandemic and then grow employment beyond pre-pandemic levels. The Tánaiste has confirmed that as part of the Government’s ambitious vision for the future of our economy, there is a plan to bring job opportunities and growth to all parts of Ireland increasing total employment to a record high of 2.5 million by 2024”, he said.

Minister Varadkar said Enterprise Ireland has worked with Enterprise Offices in Laois and other counties to protect jobs threatened by the pandemic.

"Enterprise Ireland’s Sustaining Enterprise and accelerate recovery funds have protected hundreds of business and safeguarded thousands of jobs.

"We want businesses to survive and be able to flourish once restrictions ease and we will continue to help those that need it in the meantime.

"Enterprise Ireland with the network of Local Enterprise Offices in communities across the country and of course the overseas team, have been central to our response," he said.