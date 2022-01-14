Aldi create new jobs in Laois and Offaly on higher pay rates

Aldi is creating up to 14 new jobs in Counties Laois and Offaly as part of the recruitment of 600 new store staff nationwide in 2022.

The chain says opportunities are available at Store Assistant, Assistant Store Manager and Store Manager levels across the country. It adds that all new recruits will receive full training from experienced store teams.

Aldi says it employs more than 4,650 people across its 149 Irish stores, with four stores in Laois and Offaly including in Portarlington, Portlaoise, Edenderry and Tullamore.

It adds that since 2014, Laois and Offaly stores have donated over 61,000 meals to local charities through FoodCloud, saving local charities over €77,000.

The German owned chain also said its hourly pay rates for store staff would rise on February 1. It says Store Assistants will earn up to a market leading €14.90 an hour, while its entry rate of pay will be €12.90 an hour, matching the Living Wage Technical Group’s recommended Living Wage rate.

Niall O’Connor is Aldi Group Managing Director.

“We are delighted to create 14 new roles to join the store teams in Counties Laois and Offaly.

“Our store teams are dynamic and fast-paced, offering plenty of exciting new challenges every day. There’s something for everyone, from new starters looking to take their first step on the job ladder to more experienced team leaders seeking a new challenge.

“Our amazing colleagues are central to everything we do at Aldi and remain one of the key factors in our success, and we’re looking forward to hiring new members for our team to provide an even better in-store experience for our customers,” he said.

For further details on all opportunities with Aldi Ireland, please check out Aldi Recruitment IE.