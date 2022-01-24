Laois and other midlanders most want to work from home full time

Laois and other midland counties had the highest proportion of those who wanted to work remotely all of the time when Covid-19 pandemic restrictions are lifted in the future.

That's one of the findings in the recently published Central Statistics Office Pulse Survey Our Lives Online which focused on Remote Work.

Nationally 28% of people would like remotely on a permanent basis when all the restrictions are eased. This rate was nearly 10% higher for workers in Laois, Offaly, Longford and Westmeath.

The survey, carried out in November 2021, found that 86% of people in Laois and the other Midland counties wanted to work from home or away from the office in future.

Nationally, just under one in four (23%) respondents in employment worked remotely at some point before the COVID-19 pandemic but eight in 10 (80%) have worked remotely at some point since. The survey found that 88% of workers would like to work remotely in some way after the pandemic.

Just over a third of Midlanders said they would definitely work remotely if it was offered by their current employer. This is much lower rate than the neighbouring mid-east region where 70% work remotely.

When asked if they would consider a house move if work remotely was possible, nearly 60% of Midlanders said they would not.

Almost three quarters of remote workers in Laois, Longford, Offaly and Westmeath who drive make less trips on days they remote work compared to days they are in their regular workplace.

Just 16% of people in the Midlands people surveyed said they would work from a remote work hub. Half of people said a hub is 15 minutes from home while 43% said hubs are 30 minutes away.

Nationally, 90% of those aged 35-44 years who could work remotely would like to do so when pandemic restrictions end. It was also found that 80% of those in employment have worked remotely at some point since the start of the pandemic.

Three in four (75%) respondents who were engaged on home duties and almost seven in 10 (69%) of those unable to work due to longstanding health problems would consider employment if it could be done remotely

Just 3% of remote workers whose main mode of transport to work prior to the pandemic was a car are making more trips by car on days they remote work.

Respondents were asked a series of questions about their current and future working arrangements and the impact remote work has had on their work-life balance.

Gardening, the choice of just under three in 10 (27%) of those who felt they had more time available to them because of working remotely, grew more popular as age increased for both sexes with 56% of males and 38% of females aged 55 years and over choosing this activity.

The Central Statistics Office (CSO) says the latesT report includes insights into how much of our work has moved away from regular workplaces to home and other settings since the pandemic and examines some aspects of work-life balance. ‘Our Lives Online’ is a Frontier Publication and is part of the CSO ‘Take Part’ campaign.

Commenting on the results, Statistician, Dermot Kinane, said: “Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic (March 2020) the work conditions of those in employment in Ireland has changed dramatically with access to workplaces restricted as part of public health measures. This is why the CSO has produced ‘Our Lives Online: Remote Work’, which is the second publication to be produced from this Pulse survey as part of the CSO ‘Take Part’ campaign.

On the impact of remote working on work-life balance, Dermot Kinane commented further: “Overall, almost three in four (74%) who work remotely said they feel they had more time on their hands, because of remote work, to do things they never got the chance to do before the pandemic. The most popular activity undertaken by remote workers who felt they had extra time, as a result of working remotely, was domestic or household tasks. Nearly seven in 10 (69%) chose this activity as one of the things they do now with more women (73%) than men (66%) using some extra time for this.”