Introducing Laois Rose 2018 entrant, farmer Grainne Hogan

Today give a big welcome onto our virtual stage for Grainne Hogan, 23, who is sponsored by Sheeran's pub in Coolrain.

A qualified farmer, Grainne is from the lovely village of Camross at the foot of the Slieve Blooms, "surrounded by the best neighbours".

"Agriculture is a huge part of my life, I work on a dairy farm. I’ve always wanted to farm from a young age. Animals are my passion. I enjoy my work so much, working with the animals is always so interesting. I graduated from Gurteen College with my Green Cert in 2015. I loved my time there," she says.

Her interests are going to Camross Macra events, the local livestock mart and Agricultural Shows.

"The showing of cattle and sheep has always been something I would like to do. I haven’t travelled to many places but I would love to travel and experience different countries and their cultures. Some of the places I would like to visit someday would be India and Africa," Grainne told the Leinster Express.

Her little nephew Frankie is very precious to her.

"He was born with Spina Bifida in 2015 and he has been an absolute inspiration to me. He always has a smile on his face no matter what’s going on," Grainne said.

"I am so proud and grateful to be given the opportunity to take part in the Laois Rose and would like to thank my family, friends and sponsor Sheeran’s Pub Coolrain for all their best wishes and support," she said.

