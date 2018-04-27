Introducing Laois Rose 2018 entrant Níamh Clancy

The Leinster Express as exclusive Laois Rose media partner is delighted to introduce you to each and every Laois Rose 2018 entrant, ahead of the Laois Rose Selection night on Sunday May 6.

Every day we will profile two more of the contestants. Next up today on our virtual stage to say hello to Laois, is 19 year old Níamh Clancy from Durrow.

Níamh is a student, studying Childcare & Special Needs.

"I would absolutely love to work in this area as during my placement I found this very rewarding. I enjoy working with children of all ages," she told the Leinster Express.

She is an accomplished dancer.

"My hobbies include Irish and Hip-hop dancing. This gave me the opportunity to travel to France as part of my Irish dancing experience and participate in an annual show in Hip-hop," Níamh said.

Taking part in the Rose of Tralee has always been a dream she said.

"I have always watched the Rose of Tralee on television and I have dreamt about taking part every year but never put pen to paper until this year. Life is too short to waste time so grab it while you can," she said.

Her sponsor is Castle Durrow hotel.

"I would like to thank Castle Durrow for my sponsorship and I am delighted to be representing such a prestigious business from my hometown," said Níamh.

