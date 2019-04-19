WATCH: Laois Rose hopeful and architecture student Annamae Muldowney

As proud local media sponsor of the Laois Rose of Tralee 2019, the Leinster Express is happy to introduce this year's Laois Rose hopefuls.

Introducing Laois Rose 2019 entrant Annamae Muldowney from Stradbally. Watch her introduction video above and read her profile below.

"My name is Annamae Muldowney and I am one of the Laois Rose hopefuls for 2019. I am 23 years old and originally from Stradbally. I am a third-year architecture student in Technical University Dublin.

"Architecture is a great course as not only do you gain a profession but also a new way of looking at the world. You learn to take time and consider different aspects (social, environmental and historical) of your surroundings and to make informed decisions. I’m personally interested in creating emotive architecture that puts people at its centre.

"As well as attending university I work two part-time jobs. Firstly, I work freelance for two different architectural companies, creating 3d visualisations and models. These models are then used by Irish practices for one and inputted into an innovative autonomous system by the other. The later creating customised architecture solutions to be rolled out across the US.

"When I’m not stuck behind my computer screen I’m serving and chatting to customers at my family business, Muldowney Bar & Grill. I enjoy working here as it makes us a very close-knit family and I love meeting customers and getting to know new people. I am sponsored by our new location The Thatch Pub in Killenard.

"I am really enjoying my journey with the Laois Rose already. All the roses have been very friendly, and I look forward to the rest of our time together. We recently had great fun at Lazertag, Portlaoise and at the launch of Harrington Hats, Killenard. I always considered entering the Rose of Tralee while watching it with my sisters every year and it is an honour to follow even a mile in the journey of the inspiring, strong Irish Roses that have gone before me."

The Laois Rose selection night takes place on Friday, April 19 at Castle Durrow from 7.15 pm. Tickets are €25 and some will be available on the night.

WATCH: LAOIS ROSE ENTRANTS VIDEO INTRODUCTIONS HERE.