Laois Rose hopeful Marylouise Rumble studies childcare and grew up watching the Rose of Tralee

As proud local media sponsor of the Laois Rose of Tralee 2019, the Leinster Express is happy to introduce this year's Laois Rose hopefuls.

Introducing Laois Rose 2019 entrant Marylouise Rumble originally from Abbeyleix, living in Errill.

"Hi, my name is Marylouise Rumble. I am 18 years old. I am originally from Abbeyleix but I have lived in the beautiful village of Durrow most of my life, where my mother is originally from.

"My Father is English so I have a bit of a mixed culture. I am currently living in Errill independently and I work at The Orchard Childminding Lisduff with a fabulous group of girls and I am currently studying childcare. I love working with kids and paving their way for a better future.

"They inspire me every day to learn new things. I grew up watching the Rose of Tralee all my life with my nanny and grandad and younger sisters. My grandad always told me one day that could be you. I never thought I would have the confidence to do this but I know my grandad would be so proud if he was here today.

"I love being active and enjoying being outside when we get the weather. I had a massive interest in horse riding and camogie as a child. I would love to show to all women that the best makeup a girl can wear is her confidence and smile."

The Laois Rose selection night takes place on Friday, April 19 at Castle Durrow from 7.15 pm. Tickets are €25 and some will be available on the night.

