Laois Rose selection night has begun and it couldn't be more exciting!

It's Laois Rose 2019 selection night and excitement is high in the beautiful surrounds of Castle Durrow on one of the warmest days of 2019 so far.

No less than 20 entrants are taking part this year. They spent today Good Friday April 19 being interviewed by the judges and relaxing in the sunny gardens ahead of their big moment.

The young women have now donned their finery, ready to take to the stage for a chat with the charmingly witty MC Ollie Turner.

The audience here in Castle Durrow is filling up fast with supporters and colourful banners, ready to cheer on their own Roses.

The Laois Rose entrants this year are:

Oonagh Hoey sponsored by On Fleek hair salon

Rachael Walsh sponsored by Portlaoise Parish Lotto

Chloe Tobin Bergin sponsored by Laois Hire

Chantelle Fitzpatrick Moriarty sponsored by Leech, Meaney, Garvan

Erin Ryan sponsored by Dunmasc genetics

Lorna Campion sponsored by the Castle Arms Hotel

Seoda Fitzpatrick sponsored by Lilly's Bar

Chloe McEvoy also sponsored by Lilly's

Melissa Glancy sponsored by Vanilla Hair Design

Ciara Walsh sponsored by John Coss Creative Hair

Shannon Delaney Stratford sponsored by Clelands Supermarket

Sarah Palmer sponsored by Ego Boost Hair & Beauty

Lisa McEvoy sponsored by White Night

Shauna Foran sponsored by Maggie May's Pub

Annamae Muldowney sponsored by The Thatch Killenard

Marylouise Rumble sponsored by The Orchard Childminding

Sarah Bergin sponsored by Caroline Bergin Real Estate

Mckayla Mulhall sponsored by Tom Delaney & Sons

Stephanie Carter sponsored by Emperor's Robes Festival Company

Teacher Megan King sponsored by Castle Durrow.

One will be chosen within hours, and Laois Rose 2018 Grainne Hogan will have the honour of passing on the special Laois Rose sash.

The three expert judges are the 1991 Rose of Tralee Denise O'Sullivan, former chair of the Laois Rose Centre Sharon Preston and Kevin Doyle manager of Laois Shopping Centre, sponsors along with Castle Durrow and Lilly's Bar Portlaoise.

Leinster Express is again the official media partner for the Laois Rose, giving you all the news as it breaks tonight on our website and on social media platforms.

We wish all the young women the best of luck and a wonderful year ahead for whoever is selected as the new Laois Rose.