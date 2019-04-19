BREAKING Laois Rose 2019 crowned in Castle Durrow

After a wonderful night at the Laois Rose 2019 Selection in Castle Durrow this Good Friday, the winning entrant has been chosen.

The young woman who will represent her county proudly at the International Rose of Tralee this August is student nurse Sarah Bergin!

"I'm in such shock I can't believe it, I'm so happy, I hope I do Laois proud," she said on stage.

Sarah Bergin, (21), is originally from Clonad, just outside Portlaoise, but now living in Galway where she is her final year of General Nursing in NUIG.

Congratulations to her and to all the young women who took to the stage to represent their communities and sponsors. It was truly a night to remember.

More below picture of this year's entrants.

Best dressed winners at the Laois Rose Centre Selection Night were Eva Marie Dunne from Durrow and James Hyland from Ballybrittas

Congratulations also to Niamh and Katie winners of best banner at the Laois Rose.

See next Tuesday's Leinster Express for all the photos from tonight and an interview with the 2019 Laois Rose.

