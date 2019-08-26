Laois Rose Sarah Bergin confirms day of television interview

The 2019 Laois Rose is all set for her television interview with Daithí Ó Sé at the International Rose of Tralee festival.

Sarah Bergin, 22, from Clonad in Portlaoise has confirmed to the Leinster Express that she will be on television tonight, Monday August 26.

All Laois eyes will be on the student nurse as she takes to the stage in the Dome, including her fellow members in The Heath Golf Club who are gathering to watch.

Speaking this morning, Sarah is holding her nerves.

"I'm feeling very calm at the minute thankfully. I have 31 other girls around me that are in the same situation and we're probably all keeping each other calm! I probably will be a little nervous later on but sure that's only natural," she said.

Already Sarah has taken part in the Rose Ball on Friday night, the Rose Parade on Saturday and a street party on Sunday night , see pics below.

"It's been absolutely phenomenal. I honestly can't put into words how amazing it's all been. It's been the experience of a lifetime," she said.

Best of luck from everyone in Laois to Sarah!