Teenager with strong Laois links to be Red Bull Moto GP rookie for 2022

A teenage motorbike star in the making with Laois connections has been chosen to ride in the 2022 Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup.

Casey O'Gorman, aged 14, who lives in England has been taking the Moto GP world by storm in the past few years and after an impressive 2021, he has now been promoted from the British Talent Cup to ride in the 2022 Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup.

His father, John O'Gorman originally hails from Mountrath and was a motorcycle club racer and mechanic before he moved to London in the early 90's and began to return to the track.

Alongside him most days would be his eldest son, Casey taking it all in oblivious to the fact that in years to come he would have the same love for the track as his father.

The teenager still has a lot of family in Mountrath with his grandparents Betty and John O'Gorman and his aunt Margaret Donovan all living in the area. He still gets a lot of support from Mountrath and the surrounding areas and Margaret along with her husband Joe Donovan are also his proud godparents.

The young man had an injury hit 2021 but still managed to battle back to race the championship weekend in Donnington Park.

Having crashed at a race in Knockhill, he was admitted to hospital and missed five races but on his return he either came first or second in all of his remaining races.

His dad John, mum Ella and brothers Hayden and Olly were trackside supporting him for each race while his aunt and uncle - Margaret and Joe Donovan flew over to Donnington Park to support him at the championship weekend.

He has a mentor with strong pedigree also with Shane “Shakey” Byrne, ex uk MotoGp racer, in his corner.

The Honda British Talent Cup is a vital path on the Road to MotoGP™, and each season there is an opportunity for promotion for the rider Dorna Sports deems to have shown the most progress, pace and promise across the season with O'Gorman the talent chosen in 2021 to take the step up.

His hero is Valentino Rossi, the MotoGP legend and that's not where is stops when it comes to the family and their love of motor cycling.

Casey O'Gorman with his hero Valentino Rossi

Casey is the eldest of three brothers along with Hayden (10) and Olly (8) and Casey was actually named after double MotoGP champion Casey Stoner while Hayden gets his name from 2006 MotoGP Champ, Nicky Hayden.

His mother Ella is also an avid supporter and has supported his racing exploits from day one with the whole family keen attendees of the race meetings.

Despite his young age, he already has his quirks. The number seven has to be on his bike in some shape or form while he also puts on his racing gear in a set routine that gets him set for action.

So how did it all come to pass that this 14 year old, living in England but with strong Laois connections, got so passionate about the sport?

His first venture on two wheels came courtesy of his aunt Margaret who bought him an electric powered bike before he was even a year old.

He soon began to progress and after a balance bike came and went, he rode his first motorcycle before he was three, something he took in his stride by all accounts.

His Father John always thought he was advanced when it came to bikes and after seeing an advertisement for a mini-moto academy back in December 2011, he decided to bring Casey along, thinking nothing of the 300 mile trek to get there.

He stood out there too and GP rider Scott Redding saw the talent as well and kept in touch. The 300 mile trips continued to use the indoor facilities until the outdoor season kicked off.

Casey began to enter competitions in England and even finished second in his first race at just four years old.

He also raced in Ireland during holidays and was a regular on the podium while his first big win came in 2012 when he won the Cadet Mini-moto Championship at the age of five.