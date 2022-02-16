Search

16 Feb 2022

Laois Offaly town scores some €400,000 in sports grants

Dr Cathal Berry TD with Portarlington GAA members

Conor Ganly

16 Feb 2022 9:24 AM

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Some €400,000 is set to be invested in sports and leisure facilities in and around Portarlington under the latest round of sports capital grants projects.

The Sports Capital & Equipment Programme Funding will see most of the money going to the Laois side of the border. However, the biggest single grant will be spent on a €200k upgrade of the leisure centre which is used by thousands of people in and around the Laois Offaly border town each year.

Another big grant is on its way to Laois GAA Gaelic football county Champions Portarlington GAA. The club is getting nearly €114,000 to overhaul its facilities.

The breakdown is as follows:

  • O'Dempsey's GAC Club - Floodlights, to walk, train and play matches - €49,893
  • Portarlington Community Centre Ltd - Replacement of Main Sports Hall Roof - €43,089
  • Portarlington GAA Club - Sports Hall refurbishment, pitch lights upgrading - €113,707
  • Portarlington Lawn Tennis Club - Rejuvenation of Tennis courts - €14,470
  • Portarlington Rugby Football Club Ltd LED Lighting for training & walking - €20,727
  • Offaly Gracefield GAA - Construction of new flood lit walking track Gaelic Games - €12,207
  • Laois County Council is getting €143,135.13 for the Portarlington Leisure Centre. 

Dr Cathal Berry TD welcomed the money for the facilities.

"Delighted to welcome the Sports Capital & Equipment Programme funding today for a variety of sports clubs and groups across Laois & Offaly today. These clubs do fantastic work in our communities and funding like this provides them with the vital assistance they need to purchase equipment and develop facilities.

"This will be a significant boost for many of these clubs, happy to have assisted a number of them along the way," he said. 

Dr Berry is an independent TD for Kildare South which takes in Port and surrounding parts of Laois and Offaly.

Congratulations to all the successful groups!'

