Ballyroan Abbeyleix and District athlete wins Rás na hÉireann

The Rás na hÉireann took place in Oldbridge Co Meath on Sunday February 19th. In what was very tough conditions the Ballyroan and Abbeyleix District club had some great performances in the bad weather.

Kate McDonald won the ladies race over 4000m in complete control. Kate had support of her sisters in the race Breda 7th and Niamh 9th (3rd Junior). The Senior men’s race was over 6000m the following athletes ran Cian McDonald 6th, Jack McMahon 12th (5th Junior) Tom Dunne 36th, Martin McDonald 39th, (2nd M55), John Kirwan 53rd and Noel Lynam 81st in his first cross country race.

The club also had several juveniles in action aswell they were Girls U11Carly O'Loughin 66th. Boys U13: Noah Carter 8th, Eoin Lynam 15th, Donal Lynam 20th. Boys U17: Aaron Farnan 5th. Well done to all that travelled up. Great running by all. Thanks to the Rás na hÉireann committee for organising this great race.

Leinster Schools Cross Country

The Leinster Schools Cross Country took place in Santry Dublin on Wednesday February 16th. The club had three club athletes in action. It was a very mucky course, strong wind and rain all the ingredients for tough XC.

The weather conditions had a factor today so the senior girl’s race was reduced to 1500m and the senior boys reduced to 4500m Results: Senior Girls Faye McEvoy 26th (Heywood CS) Senior Boys Jack McMahon 25th (Heywood CS) Senior Boys Eoghan Whelan 43rd ( St Kieran’s College). Eoghan's team of St Kieran’s College finished 6th.