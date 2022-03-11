DOWN MEMORY LANE: Can you recognise anyone from these sporting golden oldie photos?

Take a look back in time from our sporting archives and see if you recognise anyone from our gallery from yesteryear.
Click the next icon to move through the pictures
Alan McWey and Conor McWey of Heywood Community School, Laois, and Brendy Rouine and Marc O'Loughlin of CBS Ennistymon, Clare.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.