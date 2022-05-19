Another successful week for Laois club St. Abban’s AC 

Irish Milers Club- Belfast Meet

The Track and Field season burst into action in a sun drenched Mary Peter’s Track in Belfast on Saturday 14th May. With many of our club athletes having experienced great success at this location in 2021, 5 athletes travelled up to Belfast with the hope of beginning their season strongly.

Jack Fenlon was once again the shining star, lowering his 1500m PB to 3:52:20. Jack was in touching distance of the lead all the way around and made a move for home with 200 to go. He thundered up the home straight to take 3rd place and continue his excellent run of form.

The run also marked another time inside the U18 European standard of 3:57 for 1500m. Earlier in the day, Cian Kelly had a strong run in the men’s 800m to finish in 1:53. Maisy O’Sullivan and Cheryl Nolan faced off in the Women’s 1500m, an event which also included Olympic finalist Alex Bell from Great Britain.

Both girls were hesitant to go with the early pace but made their moves with 300m to go. Maisy finished in 4th place in 4:27 while Cheryl was close behind in 4:30. Attention will now turn to Templemore on Sunday next where the club will compete in the National League Round 1.

Fit4Life Summer League Returns in Luggacurran

After a two year break our Fit4Life Summer League returned on Wednesday last with the first stage taking place in Luggacurren. A record attendance in Luggacurran of 159 walkers, joggers and runners completed the 4km course with Mick Kelly first home and Paula Grant first female across the line. Full results are available on the club Facebook page.

A big thank you to James Kilbride and his team for their hospitality. It allowed for a great sense of normality to resume as competitors shared some refreshments afterwards and caught up with people who they hadn’t seen for some time.

A special word of thank for our event sponsors - Farrell McElwee Solicitors and Clonmore Meats. The next stage takes place on Wednesday 25th May in Rossmore.

South Leinster Schools - Day 2, Carlow IT 11/5/22

There was a large number of club athletes representing their various schools in the South Leinster Schools competition which took place on Wednesday last. Once again, the new facility in the Carlow IT offered the perfect location for many of our young athletes to compete against local schools athletes.

On a very successful day, we had a number of medallists across a wide range of events. Sean O’ Sullivan took bronze in the Inter Boys 800m. Shane Buggy claimed a gold medal in the Inter Boys Shot Putt. Aoibhinn McDonald soared to 1st place and a gold medal in the Inter girls Pole Vault. Grace Heydon finished in 3rd place in the Inter Girl’s Shot Putt.

In the Inter Girl’s Triple Jump Katie Baldwin claimed the bronze medal, while in the senior events Seoghie English was third in the High Jump and Jack Fenlon finished third in the 1500m. There was also a number of athletes who came very close to medals and there no doubt this will benefit them greatly in their development over the coming months.

Many of these athletes will now progress to Leinster School’s which take palce on Wednesday 18th and Saturday 21st May. We wish each of these athletes the best of luck as they aim to qualify for the All-Ireland School’s. Full results below.

Inter Boys 800m, Sean O'Sullivan 3rd

Inter Boys 200m, Paul O'Rourke 7th

Inter Boys Shot Putt, Shane Buggy 1st

Inter Girls 300m, Chloe Kavanagh 4th

Inter Girls Pole Vault, Aoibhin McDonald 1st

Inter Girls 1500m, Kate O'Neill 4th

Inter Girls Shot Putt, Grace Heydon 3rd

Inter Girls Shot Putt, Katie McGrath 4th

Inter Girls Triple Jump, Katie Baldwin 3rd

Inter Girls Triple Jump, Ella Conway 4th

Senior Girls 3000m, Audrey Byrne 5th

Senior Girls High Jump, Seoighe English 3rd

Senior Girls Discus, Niamh Graham 4th

Senior Girls Shot Putt, Niamh Graham 4th

Senior Boys 1500m, Jack Fenlon 3rd