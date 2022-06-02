Search

02 Jun 2022

Busy Week For Portlaoise Athletes

Busy Week For Portlaoise Athletes

The Portlaoise Ladies competing at the Aisling Murphy 5K last Sunday

Reporter:

Tom Gannon

02 Jun 2022 3:53 PM

Email:

sport@leinsterexpress.ie

Portlaoise runners were busy this week with competitions and races happening across Leinster. 

In the Leinster Schools, Dan Downey was the star man once again. The Portlaoise CBS athlete took home the gold in the 800 m with a fantastic time of 2 mins 10 seconds. 

The return of the Bob Heffernan 5k saw some marvelous performances from Portlaoise athletes. Mary Mullhare was the quickest home running an excellent time of 16:31. The next runner home for Portlaoise was Trevor Percey in a time of 17:41. Paul McDonagh and Maria Cuddy also ran great races finishing in 18:00 and 22:22.

Tullamore Harriers was the venue for the Aisling Murphy 4-mile run. Portlaoise was well represented with 6 runners on the day. Martina Gardiner, Niamh Kavanagh, Aoife O'Malley, Ursula O'Malley, Ayoma Bowe, and Lucy Dunne all ran fantastic races.

