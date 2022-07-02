Record amount allocated for Laois clubs by Laois Public Participation Network

A record of €3.5 million under the Sports Capital Projects scheme has been given to a total of 61 Laois Sports Clubs. The funding will benefit Sports Clubs and Communities across Laois. The funding is for a range of development work being carried out by various clubs and groups – including astroturf, floodlights, pitch development, and walking tracks.

Laois PPN in collaboration with the Sports Section of Laois County Council held “The Sports Capital Grant Drawdown Workshop” on Tuesday the 28th of June at 7 pm in the Council Chamber, Laois County Council. The workshop was delivered by Ann Marie Maher, Sports & Leisure Officer, Laois County Council.

The workshop focused on ensuring that Clubs maximize their full allocation and drawdown of the grant. It also covered the process involved in the draw down of the grant support and the financial requirements of the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport, and Media for acquiring the funding.

Martina O’Moore from Clann Credo was in attendance on the night. Martina provided information to groups about bridging finance for their projects.

Dan Bergin, Laois PPN Resource Worker said: “Laois PPN provides regular updates on funding opportunities to our 650 members groups and is delighted that a record number of 61 Clubs across Laois will benefit from Sports Capital Grants. The funding will upgrade the facilities of Clubs all over the County. Laois PPN wishes all Clubs every success with their projects which will benefit their local community. Laois PPN wishes to extend our thanks to Ann Marie Maher for sharing her knowledge and

experience.”

Ann Marie Maher, Sports, and Leisure Officer Laois County Council said: “Laois County Council are

delighted to support clubs through a grant application and drawdown process.”