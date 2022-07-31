IN PICTURES: Laois in ecstasy in Croke Park after All-Ireland Final win

There were scenes of absolute ecstasy on the hallowed turf of Croke Park as the Laois Ladies Gaelic football team and coaches celebrated their All-Ireland victory over Wexford.
Captain Aimee Kelly accepted the Mary Quinn Trophy in the Hogan Stand before the team paraded the Mary Quinn Cup on the pitch before thousands of elated Laois fans. TAP NEXT OR ARROW TO SEE MORE OF THE ON THE FIELD CELEBRATION PICTURES TAKEN BY SPORTSFILE.
