05 Aug 2022

Laois Sports Partnership to celebrate 21 years with a fun-filled day of activities

Laois Sports Partnership to celebrate 21 years with a fun-filled day of activities

Reporter:

Tom Gannon

05 Aug 2022 11:12 AM

Laois Sports Partnership celebrate its 21st year in 2022 and, in the lead up to its 21st Birthday it is running a campaign for the 10 day campaign of events.

Through our LSP's social media, you will find a range of competitions and shared memories of the past 21 years. There will have some fantastic prizes up for grabs. 

Celebrations will conclude at Laois Leisure, Portlaoise on the 17 th of August 2022. Laois Leisure in Portlaoise to host the official celebration of the day that the LSP was established. On the day from 11am, there will be a range of free activities taking place including 2-hour open access to the swimming pool, an archery taster session, a spin session in the studio, and an outdoor boot camp class. This will be followed by refreshments at 12:30 pm, where we will present the prizes of our competitions and cut our cake to mark the occasion.

Aqua Aerobics
https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/390430537247


Free Swim
https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/390413987747


Spin Class
https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/390436765877


Outdoor Bootcamp
https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/390438691637

Multimedia

Local News

