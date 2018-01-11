Details of Laois Operation Transformation walks this weekend

The annual Operation Transformation walks for January have been confirmed, with one each in Stradbally and Portarlington this weekend.

The walk in Portarlington is 5k, and will be held in Derryounce. It is hosted by the Port Trails Walking Group, and registration is from 10.30am at The Hawthorn (St Patrick's). Parking is available in the adjacent church and school grounds.

The walk begins at 11am, and tea and coffee will be available afterwards in The Hawthorn. For more information, contact Donie on 086-3288858.

The walk in Stradbally is also at 11am, and takes placed in Cosby Hall. It is hosted by the Stradbally, Vicarstown and Timahoe (SVT) Community Hub.

Registration takes place in Cosby Hall at 10.30am, with entrance via Main Street, and parking is available at the old boys school. Tea and coffee will be available afterwards, and for more information contact Majella on 086-0111722.