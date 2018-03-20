GOLF - Portlaoise Golf Club hosting ladies 'Get Into Golf' programme

Portlaoise Golf Club are launching a six-week 'Get Into Golf' programme for ladies, starting next month.

The programme is designed to give novices an introduction to the game of golf, teach them the basics, and give them a good starting point to playing the game regularly.

The six week programme is structured to include four weeks of lessons with an experienced golf professional, which will then be followed up by two weeks with 'golfing buddies' to put the lessons into action.

It is for women who have never played golf before, and will cost just €40 for the six weeks, with clubs and equipment provided by Portlaoise GC themselves.

The course gets under way on April 10, and more information can be found by calling the club house on 05786-61557 or 086-3820772.